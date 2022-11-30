Play Brightcove video

Police misconduct hearings should be heard in public - is this a non-starter or the start of a conversation?

The body representing rank and file officers has firmly said “no” when asked if police misconduct hearings could be held in public.

The Policing Board, which offered up the suggestion, says good ideas could be ruled out unless people sit down and talk about them.

If supported, it may not come into force anytime soon, but the debate is certainly underway now.

Officers facing serious allegations in England and Wales face public hearings, so why not here many ask.

The argument against centres around the security situation in Northern Ireland.

Officers go to great lengths to protect their identities, for some even their family members do not know they are serving officers.

There are also concerns that if hearings were held regularly at one location, with public access, then officers could be targeted.

On the other side of this debate is transparency, with the public being able to see justice being served to those who hold them to account.

The number of cases in Great Britain fell when public hearings came into force.

It is thought the prospect of being shamed in front of peers resulted in many officers cleaning up their act or simply owning up to what they had done.

The recent report including this suggestion from the Policing Board was sparked by a series of concerns that range from sexual misconduct, misogynistic messages and the sharing of inappropriate images.

It may not be operational anytime soon, but once the conversation begins it is sometimes difficult to stop it completely.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...