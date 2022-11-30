Play Brightcove video

Would you know what a wallaby looked like if you saw one? Well, some people think they've seen one running around Royal Hillsborough.

It looks a bit like a kangaroo, only smaller. From a distance, it has been mistaken for a squirrel.

There’s confirmed evidence that a marsupial has indeed taken up residence in the village’s Forest Park but it hasn’t stopped the rumours.

Wallabies are native to Australia and New Zealand but there are mobs or troupes to be found in the UK.

One escaped its home in County Tyrone in August but it was recaptured and returned to its private owner.

An interesting fact about Wallabies. They breed all year round and gestation takes 29 days.

That’s a lot of wallabies.

A search of the forest by UTV failed to spot any type of marsupial.

Some could argue that it was just someone’s wild imagination.

