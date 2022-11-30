Play Brightcove video

Mark Allen believes he’s in the best position yet to complete snooker’s Triple Crown.

Earlier this month Allen added the UK Championship to the Masters title he won in 2018. That leaves just the World Championship crown to go to secure the sports most prestigious trophies.

That tournament takes place in April in Sheffield and after a stunning 2022, which saw him reach the British Open final, retain the NI Open and lift the UK Championship, Allen feels he’s in a good place.

“I don’t want to get carried away but I feel like this is probably my best chance.

“Aside from on the table I feel like it’s my best chance because I’ve got myself sorted off it.

“I’ve lost a lot of weight and the World Championships are the highest stamina test in our sport. You’re there for 17 days, they are long, long matches and I think being physically and mentally fitter gives me the best opportunity yet.

“It would be a dream come true to win that hat trick of triple crowns but there’s a long way to go yet, I just need to continue to work hard.

“The work that I’m doing with Sports Phycologist Paul Gaffney on my kind had made a huge difference too and my private life is also in a really good place right now.

“My partner Aideen has been a rock through all the bad times, she’s had to put up with things no partner should ever put up with but she’s still there and wants to be with me. We’re planning our wedding and our girls are great, they get on so well so things are just really good.”

