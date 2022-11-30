A man has died in a fire at a property in Co Tyrone.

Police confirmed that the victim died in the Pines area of Cookstown shortly before 4am on Thursday.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police can confirm that a person has sadly died following a fire at a residential property in the Pines area of Cookstown in the early hours of this morning, November 30.

"Shortly before 4am police received a report that a fire had started at a property in the area.

Forensics at scene of Cookstown fire. Credit: UTV

"Investigations into the sudden death and to determine the cause of the fire are now underway, and we would appeal to anyone with information who can assist with our enquiries to call us."

