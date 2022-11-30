A man in his 80s has been left badly shaken after he was forced to stay in bed during a burglary in his home in Ballymena.

Police said the burglar had the "run of the house" during the near four-hour ordeal.

Police in Mid and East Antrim are appealing for information, following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Hollybank Park area of Ballymena, in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was reported that a male entered the property through a back door, using screwdrivers to gain access, before making off with a number of items. District Commander Superintendent Kearney said: “We received a report shortly after 7.30am this morning that a house in the area had been broken into and multiple rooms had been ransacked. “The caller, aged 86, stated an unknown male entered the house around 4am this morning and didn’t leave until shortly before 7.30am, spending a considerable amount of time in the property. “During this time, the male had the run of the house, forcing the occupant to stay in bed, whilst a number of bank cards, bank books, a sum of cash and jewellery were taken. “The occupant of the house was assaulted, fortunately they have not sustained any injuries, however, they have been left very badly shaken. “This is a despicable incident and a team of Detectives are investigating. We believe one male was involved and has been rummaging through other gardens in the area. “Please be assured that our neighbourhood policing team will be increasing patrols in the area over the coming days. “Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who may have any footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 252 of 30/11/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ "

