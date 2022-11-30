A number of roads have been closed while police deal with a security alert in a village in Co Fermanagh.

Reports of a suspicious object sparked the search operation on the Crom Road in Newtownbutler on Wednesday afternoon.

It is closed between its junctions with Kids Road and Landbrock Road.

The Bun Road is also closed at its junction with Lehinch Road and the Drumcru Road at its junction with High Street in Newtownbutler village.

Diversions are in place and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, pedestrians are asked to avoid Meadow Lane in Portadown, due to the discovery of a suspicious object in the area discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say no roads have been closed at this time.Inspector Mills said: “Police are working to clear the area at this time.

"I appreciate this will cause some disruption for those impacted, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.

"I want to thank those who may be affected as we continue our work to clear the area. I would stress to the public to avoid the area.”

