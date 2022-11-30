Roads which were closed in Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh have now reopened after nothing untoward was found during a security alert.

Reports of a suspicious object sparked the search operation on the Crom Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bun Road was also closed at its junction with Lehinch Road and the Drumcru Road at its junction with High Street in Newtownbutler village.A PSNI spokesperson said: "A number of roads in the Newtownbutler area which were closed following the discovery of a suspicious object earlier today have now re-opened. The object was examined and determined to be nothing untoward."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.