A person is in critical condition following a serious three-vehicle collision in Co Down.

A Kia Picanto, Mini Copper and Renault HGV lorry collided on the Castlewellan Road outside Clough shortly after 4.15pm on Tuesday.

PSNI Inspector MacDonald said: “Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One person remains in a critical condition at this time.

"The Castlewellan Road has since reopened to traffic."

A police investigation is now underway.

They have appealed for anyone witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.

