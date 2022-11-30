Police have encouraged the public to remain vigilant following a report of a suspicious object left near the border in Co Fermanagh.

The object is understood to have been left in the Crom Road area of Newtownbutler between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers are investigating and have asked and anyone with information to report any suspicious activity by calling 101.

There have so far been no road closures.

