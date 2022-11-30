Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your headlines in Northern Ireland on Wednesday 30th November.

POLICING BOARD RECOMENDATIONS FOR PSNI

The Policing Board has made a number of recommendations for the PSNI after a review into how they dealt with misconduct investigations within the service. It follows a series of concerns raised over allegations of misogyny and misuse of social media by officers.

Recommendations include ensuring that appropriate policies and procedures are in place to communicate expected standards of behavior for police staff.

CONSUMER SPEND

New findings from Danske Bank show consumer confidence in Northern Ireland fell again in the third quarter of this year.

Survey respondents reported feeling less confident about their current finances and job security and expected spending on costly items.

MENTAL HEALTH FOUNDATION

A mental health charity has revealed high levels of anxiety across Northern Ireland due to concerns about money.

The Mental Health Foundation surveyed just under two thousand people here and found half were worried about their finances.

The charity has called for urgent government action to ensure people will be protected from the cost-of-living crisis and potential cuts to public services.

CALLS FOR GREATER SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN IN NI

The Children's Commissioner has written to the United Nations accusing the UK government of failing to protect children here.

Koula Yiasouma says poverty is a major issue here which must be tackled.

The report, which includes input from her counterparts in Scotland and Wales also highlights the effects of stretched mental health services here. ALZHEIMER'S DRUG 'GAME CHANGER'

Tests on an Alzheimer's drug used to treat the early stages of the disease, have shown a significant reduction in cognitive decline.

Research on the drug is ongoing but one charity says it could be 'game-changing.' More than 20 thousand people in Northern Ireland live with Alzheimer's.

