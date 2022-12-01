By Local Democracy Reporter Donal McMahon

A major financial delay for new road signs to identify the 'Royal' status of a Co Down village has left councillors expressing "dismay and disappointment".

Hillsborough village, which is the Northern Ireland residence of King Charles III was honoured with its new title during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in 2021 to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland. It was the first place in NI to be bestowed with the rare title.

However, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has highlighted a £300,000 need in its budget preventing it from creating new 'Royal Hillsborough' road signs.

It has instead looked at updating current signage.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) members argued at a special meeting this week with DfI, that a lack of new signage for the monarch's residence is costing the district a"significant" loss in tourism.

DUP Downshire East councillor, Andrew Gowan said: "The title of Royal Hillsborough was honoured upon the village over a year ago.

"There is dismay and disappointment that after a year of having Royal status that Hillsborough does not have even one sign that states its correct title of Royal Hillsborough."

King Charles greets crowds at Hillsborough Castle. Credit: PA Images

He continued: "The reasons for the delays are open to speculation, however we are where we are.

"I note there are 100 direction signs required (in the district). However, visitors need to know who we are and where we are.

"I would ask that we focus on the main roads that should have the updated signage such as the A1 in order to attract visitors to the area, so that we can gain significant benefit to the Royal Hillsborough economy."

The DUP councillor argues the lack of signage is resulting in a loss in tourism. Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

In response, the department has alluded to a lack of finances and has offered a temporary remedy for the 'Royal' signage concerns.

DfI Eastern Division manager, Des McFarlane said: "We will look to target high profile road signs such as the A1 and do our best.

"However, there is an overall cost for signage of £300k for all signs, and that is just money that we don't have or are likely to have any time soon.

"We are looking at putting overlaying text on existing signs.

"This is something new that we are looking at and it is at the design stage.

"I would not be able to give a time-frame on this, though we will endeavour to progress as soon as we can."

