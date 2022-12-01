Play Brightcove video

The European Union has been listening to concerns surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission President has said.

Arriving in Dublin for a two-day visit on Thursday, Ursula von der Leyen also said she is "very confident" a solution will be post-Brexit trading arrangements, if there is the political will in the UK Government.

Ms von der Leyen said: "We, the European Union has been listening very carefully to the concerns of people and businesses in Northern Ireland...

"We have always shown flexibility, we will always have a constructive approach to these issues.

"If there is the political will in the UK, I am very confident that we can reach a positive conclusion."

She said the EU and Ireland have always been in "very close co-operation" on Brexit matters.

"It was ironclad and is ironclad, and this is so important," she said.

"I know that Brexit meant a lot of adaptation for Ireland, but you have done this very successfully as far as I can see it."

Negotiations are continuing between London and Brussels aimed at securing changes to the protocol to the satisfaction of both sides.

The protocol, a post-Brexit trading arrangement for Northern Ireland designed to avoid a border, has caused some trading issues since its implementation.

It has resulted in tension between the EU, the UK and Ireland on how to resolve them, particularly after a Bill was introduced at Westminster to unilaterally remove some trading rules currently in place.

There has been some hope that the new UK Government will provide an opportunity to solve the stalemate over the remaining bureaucratic and trading issues.

Ms von der Leyen was greeted by Irish premier Micheal Martin as she arrived at Government Buildings, and will later address Irish parliamentarians.

The EU leader is also due to meet Irish President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain on Thursday.

