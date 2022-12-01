Play Brightcove video

A former DUP education minister has taken his seat in the House of Lords.

Peter Weir was nominated for a life peerage by his party after losing his Assembly seat in the 2022 election.

He was first elected to Stormont in 1998.

Taking his seat in the upper chamber on Thursday morning, the 54-year-old takes the title Lord Weir of Ballyholme.

Mr Weir had served as education minister from 2020-21.

He was the first non-Sinn Féin legislator to head the department it was formed in 1999.

