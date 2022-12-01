Gardaí have launched an investigation after two bodies were discovered close to the Irish border.

Both were found in Co Monaghan on Thursday morning. Roads are closed on both sides of the border.

It has been reported that Gardaí are investigating a link between the two deaths, however, detectives have said they are keeping an open mind and enquiries are ongoing.

A man's body was discovered at a house at Knockreagh Lower in Broomfield.

A spokesperson said detectives are 'investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery' and have appealed for anyone who was in the area between 5am and 6.45am to get it touch.

Gardaí and emergency services were also called to a fatal road traffic collision just a few kilometres away at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the border between Co Monaghan and Co Armagh.

The collision involved a car and male pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place on both sides of the border.

The Concession Road, on the Northern Ireland, side of the border has been closed by the PSNI.

