Tom McKibbin made an immediate impact on the European Tour’s DP World Tour with a stunning hole-in-one at the South African Open.

The 19-year-old Northern Irishman made the ace on the 224-yard Par 3 11th at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg.

It has been described as “just perfection, at the perfect pace”.

McKibbin, who is Galgorm Castle’s touring pro, only earned his place on the top level tour at the start of November.

He had been playing on the second-tier Challenge Tour, but earned a top 20 finish in the rankings to secure the chance to make the step up.

