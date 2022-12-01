A learner driver who overshot a junction and left a man with “life changing injuries” was handed a suspended jail sentence on Thursday.

Imposing a five month jail sentence on 48-year-old Blessing Thakathi at Ballymena Magistrates Court which he suspended for three years, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that as an unaccompanied L driver, the defendant should not have been on the road in the first place.

The judge said while it’s not clear whether the victim will have to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life, “it’s safe to say that this man will have injuries for the rest of his life because this accident.”

Thakathi, a mother-of-twins originally from South Africa but now at Chaine Court in Antrim, had admitted causing grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly on the Ballycregagh Road, Clough on 26 March 2019.

She also entered guilty pleas to driving as an unaccompanied L driver, driving without L plates and obstructing police on the same date.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the victim was driving along the road when the car being driven by Thakathi pulled out in front of him as she exited a junction.

In the force of the impact the victim, who wasn’t wearing his seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and police saw him lying at the side of the road when they came across the scene.

He spent several months in hospital and the court heard that he is still having to use a wheelchair.

Spoken to at the scene, Thakathi initially gave police a fake name but soon disclosed her real identity.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever said it was clear “there’s a high level of culpability” and severe injury, conceding that while the custody threshold has been crossed “it would be proportionate for the court to consider suspending the sentence.”

He revealed that Thakathi, who passed her driving test in January 2020, had moved to NI from South Africa just over 20 years ago, had worked hard and raised her twins who were not studying at university.

Describing the case as “very serious,” DJ Broderick said there were multiple aggravating features and that the fact she was an unaccompanied L driver “may well have been a contributing factor” to the accident in that she failed to see the oncoming car.

