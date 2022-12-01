A man has died following a shooting incident in Newry.

It happened in the Ardcarn Park area of the city on Thursday evening.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ardcarn Park is currently closed to both motorists and pedestrians.

Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins said the local community were in shock.

“There is absolutely no place in our community for guns or for those involved in this attack.

“A police operation is ongoing in the Ardcarn area and I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

SDLP Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty condemned the shooting.

“This is a shocking incident and the local community has been in a state of disbelief as details have emerged,” he said.

“Nobody wants to see scenes like this in our community, there can be no place for guns on our streets and I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to police as soon as possible so the people behind this disgraceful attack can be apprehended and this dangerous weapon can be removed from circulation before anyone else is hurt.”

Alliance Policing Board member Nuala McAllister MLA and Newry representative Helena Young condemned those behind the murder.

“This has sent shockwaves through the local community,” said Ms Young.

“My sympathies are with the loved ones of the deceased after this disgraceful act of violence. Those who have carried out this murder represent no-one and the people of Newry don’t want them. They have spread across the city with this act and they need to be taken off the streets.”

“There is no place for guns on our streets,” added Ms McAllister.

“This is a callback to the dark old days and we cannot allow those who want to drag us back to the past to do so.

“If anyone has any information on this tragic incident, I ask them to take it to police immediately.”

