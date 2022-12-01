Play Brightcove video

Gardaí investigations are continuing after two bodies were discovered close to the Irish border.

Both were found in Co Monaghan on Thursday morning. Roads are closed on both sides of the border.

Gardaí say the body of a 60-year-old man was discovered at a house on Knockreagh Lower, Broomfield. It has been taken to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post mortem will be conducted on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services were also called to a fatal road traffic collision just a few kilometres away at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the border between Co Monaghan and Co Armagh.

The collision involved a car and male pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place on both sides of the border.

The Concession Road, on the Northern Ireland, side of the border was closed by the PSNI but has since reopened.

