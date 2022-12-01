Police are investigating reports a suspicious object has been left in the Landbrock Road area of Newtownbutler.

There are currently no road closures in place.

The public are being encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

On Wednesday, the PSNI closed a number of roads after reports an object had been left in the Crom Road area of the Fermanagh village, but the object was determined to be nothing untoward.

