Police have seized a number of items after conducting a search in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out the search of a property in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Thursday evening.

The items that were seized have been taken way for forensic examination.

The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday 17 November at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school the following day.

The dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the bomb attack.

The attempted murder investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

