Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your GMB headlines in Northern Ireland on Thursday 1 December.

WOMENS AID SAYS LACK OF FUNDING HAS LEFT IT AT BREAKING POINT

A charity which supports victims of domestic abuse has said a lack of government funding has stretched resources to breaking point.

It comes after the PSNI warned of a potential spike in domestic incidents over Christmas, as new statistics revealed officers dealt with a call every 16 mintues from last December to January.

NI ENERGY SUPPORT PAYMENT PUSHED BACK AGAIN

Reaction to another delay in the £600 energy support payment for households in Northern Ireland has been described as a devastating blow for families.

The Energy Minister, Graham Stuart has said he is aiming to deliver the payment by January.

EU PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN TO VISIT IRELAND

The President of the European Commission will arrive in Dublin later, where she'll meet with the Taoiseach.

Northern Ireland MP's and MLAs have also been invited.

Micheál Martin and Ursula von der Leyen are expected to discuss current issues like the war in Ukraine with the impact its having on the cost of energy.

PROTOCOL CHALLENGE AT SUPREME COURT TO CONCLUDE

A two-day Supreme Court hearing examining the lawfulness of the Northern Ireland Protocol is to conclude later.

The challenge has been brought by unionists.

They argue the protocol is incompatible with the Act of Union, and the Northern Ireland Act that underpins the Good Friday Agreement.

BELFAST-BASED BROADBAND COMPANY SECURES £108M GOVERNMENT CONTRACT

Northern Ireland broadband provider Fibrus has been awarded a government contract worth over £100 million to connect thousands of rural premises.

The major investment is said to be the most extensive roll-out in UK history

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.