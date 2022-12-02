Police have said the man murdered in a Newry shooting was “ambushed and executed".

At a press conference on Friday following the Ardcarn Park shooting, police said a 58-year-old man was shot multiple times outside a property.

Superintendent Norman Haslett said the killers “lay in wait,” for their victim.

He described the attack as "brutal and senseless".

"The level of violence used was reprehensible," he said, "particularly given the time of day, teatime on a week night in a busy area of Newry with people coming home from work, children and families going about their business on the run up to Christmas."

He said they were not naming the victim as yet given all his family members were not aware.

He appealed for calm saying there were concerns of retaliatory attacks.

Superintendent Haslett says police presence in the area will be stepped up to allay the “tangible fear”.

