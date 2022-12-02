Play Brightcove video

A community has been left in 'shock' after a man died following a shooting in Newry on Thursday evening (December 1).

The 'brutal killing' in Ardcarn Park has been condemned.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that a "further update will be provided in due course".

It is understood the man was in his 50s. It has been reported he was shot a number of times and police are treating the incident as murder.

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins said: “There’s shock in the local community after a man was shot dead in Ardcarn Park on Thursday evening.

“This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result.

“I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets. I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”

The PSNI said Ardcarn Park was closed to motorists and pedestrians.

SDLP councillor Declan McAteer "utterly condemned" the shooting.

"I would appeal to people and neighbours to support the police in any way in the attempt to find the perpetrators of what is a heinous crime committed in our locality," he said.

"Thankfully we haven't had many shootings of this nature in the last number of years. This departure is quite worrying.

"Although we don't know what the background is, it's always worrying when a murder like this takes place."

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister said: "There is no place for guns on our streets.

"This is a call-back to the dark old days and we cannot allow those who want to drag us back to the past to do so."

A police statement on Thursday read: "Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry this evening, Thursday 1st December. Ardcarn Park is currently closed to both motorists and pedestrians.

"One man has been pronounced dead at the scene. A further update will be provided in due course."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.