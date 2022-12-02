Police have confirmed that a man in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision on the Moneysharvan Road, Maghera.

It happened on Thursday around 5pm.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Peugeot 207 and a Fendt tractor. “Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. “The Moneysharvan Road has since reopened to traffic. “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dash-cam, to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 1356 of 01/12/22.

"Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

