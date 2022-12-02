Gardaí have given the name of the victim of a violent death in Co Monaghan on Thursday as Christopher Mooney.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Mooney's body was found at his home in Knockreagh Lower, Broomfield, on Thursday morning.

An appeal has been made for information in relation to 60 year old's death, which An Garda Síochána believe may be linked to a nearby fatal road collision that took place on the N53 that same morning.

A male pedestrian aged in his late 30s was pronounced dead at Ballynacarry Bridge on Thursday morning, after being hit by a car.

He has been named locally as Kieran Hamill of Crossmaglen in Co Armagh.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where a postmortem examination was due to be carried out.

Gardaí said on Friday afternoon, the postmortem in relation to Mr Mooney had been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

A senior officer based at Castleblayney is leading the ongoing investigation into Mr Mooney’s death, and a liaison officer has been appointed to keep the family informed.

Anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5am and 6.45am on Thursday morning, particularly anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, is being asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

