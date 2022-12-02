Sinn Fein is seeking the urgent recall of the Northern Ireland Assembly to discuss the stalled £600 energy support payment for people to help with the cost-of- living crisis.

The DUP and UK Government are at odds over how the money can be handed out to people.

Announced in May, former Prime Minister Liz Truss said it would delivered in November, however, on Wednesday a government minister said it would be the new year.

The scheme has already begun handing out support in the rest of the UK.

The government has blamed a difference in the NI energy market and the reliance on oil for the hold up. However, it has also said a lack of a devolved administration is part of the reason the money has yet to be handed out.

A voucher scheme is being considered as one possible way to hand out the money.

The DUP, however, has said that was previously ruled out by the government only for it to change position bringing about another delay.

Sinn Fein's motion calls for the DUP to end its boycott of the institutions and for the immediate appointment of an Executive “to provide urgent help for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis through the winter".

The Assembly has been recalled four times since May's election.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.