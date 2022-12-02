Play Brightcove video

SHOOTING

A man has died in a shooting in Newry.

Police say he was pronounced dead the scene in the Ardcarn Park area yesterday evening. Officers have said an update will be given in due course.

STRABANE

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have carried out searches at a property in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane.

A number of items have been seized and taken away for further forensic examination.

SWAH

A hospital campaign group is holding a crunch public meeting tonight in a bid to save services at the South West Acute hospital.

Last month the Western Trust announced the temporary withdrawal of emergency general surgery at the Hospital due to recruitment issues.

CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN

The PSNI is teaming up with the hospitality sector to help people who may feel unsafe on a night out this Christmas.

The 'Ask for Angela' campaign encourages anyone who feels vulnerable to use the phrase to indicate that they need help.

Police are offering to train bar, hotel and restaurant staff who sign up.

CHILDLINE

One fifth of calls from children to ChildLine disclosing abuse for the first time took place in December and January last year.

The NSPCC say they are increasingly concerned with the number of children needing support with a system that is struggling to cope and have called for urgent Government intervention. BANGOR

Bangor will officially receive its city status today. The seaside town was awarded the accolade in May as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee along with other towns across the UK.

