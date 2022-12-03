Police are continuing to deal with a bomb alert in Newtownbutler in Co Fermanagh on Saturday morning.

It's the second security operation this week in the area.

On Friday night police closed parts of the Crom Road with a number of junctions including the Landbrock Road where they received a report a suspect device had been left.

Officers at the scene patrolled the rural area.

On Wednesday police were forced to close a number of roads in the village area following a report a suspicious object had been left.

Nothing untoward was found.

