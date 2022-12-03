Thousands of Apprentice Boys have taken part in the annual Lundy Parade in Londonderry.

The yearly event marks the seventeenth centry siege of the city.

More than 20 bands joined the parade through the city, before attending a service of thanksgiving and the traditional burning of the Lundy effigy.

Often referred to as “Lundy’s Day”, each year on the first Saturday in December, the Apprentice Boys of Derry celebrate the stand taken by the thirteen apprentices who shut the gates: the “Brave Thirteen”.

In a post online, police urged those attending the events to travel safely.

Last year's parade was significantly scaled back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apprentice Boys Governor Graeme Stenhouse said the parade was one of the biggest seen in recent years.

"We have 25 bands, and I'd say we have at least 3,000 members of the association on parade.

"The message that goes out from myself and indeed from other prominent members of our association on a weekly basis is that anyone coming to Londonderry for a parade is to conduct themselves in a proper manner."

