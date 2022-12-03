Play Brightcove video

Newry murder: Police name man shot dead outside Co Down home as Mark Lovell

Police have named a man who was shot dead outside his home in Co Down as Mark Lovell.

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range, outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information or footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 01/12/22.

Charity fears some disabled people 'will not survive' winter

A charity says it fears some disabled people will not survive this winter.

Disability Action is marking International Day of Disabled People this evening, with buildings across Northern Ireland set to be illuminated in purple.

The charity says it is important to celebrate disabled people, but many are facing huge challenges due to the cost of living crisis.

Thousands march in annual 'Lundy Parade'

Thousands of Apprentice Boys have taken part in the annual Lundy Parade in Londonderry.

The yearly event marks the seventeenth centry siege of the city.

More than 20 bands joined the parade through the city, before attending a service of thanksgiving and the traditional burning of the Lundy effigy.

Police attend security alert in Brookfield Avenue area of Banbridge

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Banbridge.

A number of homes have been evacuated in the Brookfield Avenue area.

There are no road closures at present but the PSNI has urged the public to avoid the area.

Police continue to deal with Newtownbutler bomb alert

Police are continuing to deal with a bomb alert in Newtownbutler in Co Fermanagh on Saturday morning.

It's the second security operation this week in the area.

On Friday night police closed parts of the Crom Road with a number of junctions including the Landbrock Road where they received a report a suspect device had been left.

Sacked Tory minister Conor Burns has whip restored after being cleared of misconduct

Former NIO minister Conor Burns has had the Tory whip restored after being cleared of “serious misconduct” at the party conference in October.

In a statement, the party said that after reviewing all the available evidence it had concluded there was “no basis on which to investigate further” and that the matter was closed.

Mr Burns was sacked as trade minister by Liz Truss and had the whip withdrawn following a complaint about his behaviour at the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

