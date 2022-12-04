The Belfast Giants returned to the SSE Arena on Saturday after a month on the road and suffered a 5-2 defeat to Manchester Storm.

The visitors took the lead on the five minute mark, with Ryan Barrow jamming the puck past Giants netminder Jackson Whistle at the back post.

Ben Lake levelled the game early in the second period, triggering an avalanche of teddy bears from the stands for distribution around local hospitals over the Christmas period.

Will Cullen gave Adam Keefe's side a brief 2-1 lead, before four unanswered efforts from The Storm, with double from Scott Simmonds, Jesper Ohrvall and a empty net goal late in the third period, with Adam Keefe pulling Jackson Whistle to ice the extra skater to make it 6 on 4 inside the last two minutes.

Both teams face off against each other again on Sunday afternoon at the SSE Arena with a 4pm face off.

Watch match highlights here:

