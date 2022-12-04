A security alert in Newtownbutler in Co Fermanagh has ended and all roads have reopened.Superintendent Mervyn Seffen, who led the security operation, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support throughout this operation which was implemented to ensure the suspect device did not pose any risk to the local community or the police officers who serve them.

"This was a challenging and complex operation but thankfully, following examination of the device by Army bomb disposal experts, it has been found to be a deliberate hoax.”

Police remained at the scene on Sunday morning, examining what they described as a 'suspicious object' located in the Landbrock Road area, which was reported to police on Thursday 2 December.

The Crom Road was closed at its junctions with the Landbrock Road and the Galloon Road, and officers had urged members of the public to avoid the area.

A 'suspicious object' located in the Landbrock Road area, was reported to police on Thursday 2 December. Credit: UTV

It's the second security operation this week in the area.

On Wednesday, police were forced to close a number of roads in the village area following a report a suspicious object had been left.

Nothing untoward was found.

