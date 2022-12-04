Police are examining what they describe as a 'suspicious object' as a security alert in Co Fermanagh continues.A suspicious object located in the Landbrock Road area was reported to police on Thursday 2 December.

The Crom Road remains closed at its junctions with the Landbrock Road and the Galloon Road.

Officers have urged members of the public to avoid the area.

It's the second security operation this week in the area.

On Wednesday police were forced to close a number of roads in the village area following a report a suspicious object had been left.

Nothing untoward was found.

