Paul Reilly has the local headlines on Sunday 4 December.

Detectives investigating Waterside police station security alert make arrest

Detectives investigating a vehicle hijacking and security alert in the Waterside area of Londonderry last month have arrested a 28-year-old man.

The man was arrested in the Claudy area on Sunday.

A viable device was left in a hijacked vehicle outside Waterside police station in the city on the evening of Sunday November 20.

Newtownbutler security alert ends as object ruled 'deliberate hoax'

A security alert in Newtownbutler in Co Fermanagh has ended and all roads have reopened.

Superintendent Mervyn Seffen, who led the security operation, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support throughout this operation which was implemented to ensure the suspect device did not pose any risk to the local community or the police officers who serve them.

"This was a challenging and complex operation but thankfully, following examination of the device by Army bomb disposal experts, it has been found to be a deliberate hoax.”

‘Viable’ pipe bomb found during Banbridge security alert

There's been condemnation following the discovery of pipe-bomb in County Down.

The army bomb squad was called to the scene in Brookfield Avenue in Banbridge on Saturday afternoon and carried out a controlled explosion.

The device has been taken away for tests, a cordon has been removed and the road has reopened.

Remembrance service takes place on 40th anniversary of the Droppin Well Pub bombing

A remembrance service has taken place in Ballykelly to mark the fortieth anniversary of the Droppin Well bombing.

On 6 December 1982, the Droppin Well Pub in Ballykelly was bombed by the INLA, killing 11 soldiers and 6 civilians.

Dunloy end Slaughtneil's reign with Ulster Final victory

Antrim club champions Dunloy have won their first Ulster senior hurling championship victory since 2009. They secured a two-point victory over Slaughtneil, who've clinched the title for the past two years at Sunday's fixture at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Ulster suffer bruising defeat to Leinster in Dublin

It was a disappointing night for Ulster as they suffered a crushing defeat to Leinster in Dublin.

Ulster enjoyed a comfortable lead just before half time, but it wasn't enough to face down Leinster, who secured a thirty-eight to twenty-nine bonus-point win at the RDS.

Dan McFarland's men now face back-to-back European clashes in the coming weeks.

Belfast Giants return to home ice for annual 'teddy toss'

The Belfast Giants returned to home ice on Saturday night for their clash against Manchester Storm.

It was a disappointing result for Adam Keefe's side, with a final score of five to two.

The game marked the Giants' annual 'teddy toss' - where an avalanche of soft toys were pitched onto the ice, before being distributed around local hospitals over the festive season.

