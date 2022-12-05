Northern Ireland looks set for a spell of wintry weather - with the possibility of snow later in the week.

Forecasters say an arctic maritime airmass will push across the UK from the north, bringing cold days, overnight frosts and a risk of wintry showers and snow.

“Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards," said Rebekah Sherwin from the Met Office.

"However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times."

