Play Brightcove video

Michael Conlan says if he doesn't win a world title in his professional boxing career he will have underachieved.

Conlan is back in the ring this Saturday in Belfast's SSE Arena looking to move a step closer to another world title fight as he takes on former European champion Karim Guerfi.

Conlan was a minute and a half away from being crowned world champion in March but Leigh Wood landed a knockout blow to snatch victory in Nottingham.

After that he defeated Miguel Marriaga in August and if he comes through Saturday's 10 rounder successfully his next fight will hopefully be for a world title in March, in either Belfast or New York.

"I believe if I don't become a world champion I won't have fulfilled my potential because I know I have the ability," Conlan told UTV.

"I have shown my ability throughout my career to date as an amatuer and a professional.

"I have to right the wrong of not becoming World Champion earlier this year.

"I'd love the rematch with Leigh Wood but I am ready to fight any world champion."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.