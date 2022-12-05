Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants lost 5-4 in the second instalment of the weekend’s double header with the Manchester Storm.

Sunday's result at the SSE Arena leaves the Giants with no points from this weekend's matches.

Belfast’s top line combined for the opener early in the first period with Captain David Goodwin firing home from Mark Cooper’s pass.

Scott Conway jammed the home side’s second in the 9th minute to extend the lead with Stephen Johnson pulling one back for the visitors.

Two minutes into the second period, Tyson Fawcett skated through the home defence, beating Peyton Jones for the tying goal.

Darik Angeli squared the puck to Ben Lake, who wristed the puck above Lavigne’s shoulder to retake the lead for Adam Keefes side .

The game was all square again at 3-3 when Storm defenceman Dallas Erhardt’s shot was tipped in by Jake Bricknell.

Early in the 3rd period Jesper Ohrvall put Manchester into the lead before Cam Critchlow was first to the puck on the rebound and wristed into the open cage with eight minutes to make it 5-3 for the visitors.

Belfast clawed one back through Scott Conway with just over three minutes left and coach Adam Keefe called a time out and pulled nettie Jones, but Manchester Storm held on to secure a 4-point weekend in Belfast.

