Hundreds of people have taken part in a search for teenager Matthew McCallan after he failed to come home on Saturday night.

Police said the 15-year-old was last seen in the County Omagh town of Fintona at 1.30am on Sunday morning. Searches were carried out throughout the day and continued on Monday.

Fintona Pearses GAC Club put an appeal on social media for volunteers to meet at 9am on Monday to help look for the teenager.

They said in a post "We are hoping that the search effort can be coordinated from there insofar as we can. We want to make sure we keep a good record of where has been searched and where hasn’t so that we make sure all areas are covered."

Police released a photo of the boy which they think was taken shortly before he disappeared.

They have asked anyone who might have information into the wearabouts of the teenager should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 319 4/12/22.

