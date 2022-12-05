A Co Down man has denied the manslaughter of his teenage niece who died in a tragic farm accident three years ago.

Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court, 48-year-old Derek Ian Nummy, of Altnaveigh Road, entered not guilty pleas to the two charges against him.

He has been charged with the manslaughter of Abbie Nummy on 30 November 2019 and permitting another child under the age of 13 to drive, tow or otherwise operate agricultural machinery in the course of agricultural activities on the same date.

The air ambulance was scrambled to the farm in the Bernish area but Abbie, a 14-year-old pupil at Newry High School, passed away in the incident.

Following the arraignment, prosecuting KC Philip Mateer said there was a trial date set for 13 March next year, adding that the hearing "could stray into a second week".

Defence KC John Kearney told the court he would check the witness list to ascertain if any of the 18 witnesses could be agreed and Nummy, from the Altnaveigh Road in Newry, was freed on continuing bail by Judge Gordon Kerr KC.

