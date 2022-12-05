Play Brightcove video

'Health strikes'

Thousands of health staff in two of Northern Ireland's largest trades unions begin industrial action today.

NIPSA and Unison members are taking action short of strike over pay. This will involve working only their contracted hours.

The action by NIPSA members is indefinite, while Unison workers are planning a one-day strike on the twelfth of December.

'Derry arrest'

Detectives investigating a hijacking and bomb alert in Londonderry last month are continuing to question a 28-year-old man.

He was arrested in Claudy yesterday.

A delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men and made to leave a viable device outside Waterside police station on 20 November.

'Droppin Well anniversary'

A remembrance service has taken place in Ballykelly to mark the 40th anniversary of the Droppin Well bombing.

On 6 December 1982, the Droppin Well Pub in Ballykelly was bombed by the INLA, killing 11 soldiers and six civilians.

'Alert condemned'

There's been condemnation after a hoax bomb alert caused three days of disruption in Co Fermanagh.

A number of roads in Newtownbulter were closed while police investigated reports that a device had been left in the area.

'Freedom of Derry'

The original 'Derry Girl' will receive the freedom of her beloved city at a ceremony in the Guildhall later.

Writer Lisa Mcgee - whose hit TV show has been watched across the globe - is the first woman to receive the honour.

She's been recognised for promoting civic pride and tourism in the city.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.