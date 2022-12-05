The mother of a missing schoolboy has paid tribute to the local community for their part in searching for her son.

Matthew McCallan's mum Frances took to social media to thank 'all the wonderful people who came out to help look for [her] beautiful son.'

She said: "You were amazing. The community spirt was unbelievable. I can't thank you all enough.

"He is now a angel in heaven and is going to be miss so much by his mummy daddy and loving family.

"Sleep tight my darling."

The 15-year-old was last seen in Fintona, Co Tyrone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

However on Monday, police say they found - what they believe - is the body of the missing teenager.

Detectives have said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the 'unexplained' death.

Following the discovery, PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “We are keeping an open mind and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

"Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20 am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.”

