Northern Ireland Assembly set to be recalled on Wednesday in latest bid to elect speaker
The Northern Ireland Assembly is set to be recalled on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.
The recall comes as the latest in a series of attempts to elect a speaker form a new Assembly following the election in May.
The DUP refused to go back into the power-sharing government as part of its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Sinn Féin on Friday sought an "urgent recall" of the Assembly to debate delays to the £600 energy payment scheme for households in Northern Ireland.
The motion also calls for the immediate appointment of an Executive "to provide urgent help for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis through the winter".
Speaker Alex Maskey on Monday confirmed the motion has received the support of 30 MLAs.
He said: "I remind members that only the business submitted on the notice can be dealt with at this recall and if the Assembly is unable to elect a speaker and deputy speakers, it cannot proceed to debate the motion."
UK Energy Minister Graham Stuart has said he is aiming to deliver the energy payment by January.
