The Northern Ireland Assembly is set to be recalled on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

The recall comes as the latest in a series of attempts to elect a speaker form a new Assembly following the election in May.

The DUP refused to go back into the power-sharing government as part of its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sinn Féin on Friday sought an "urgent recall" of the Assembly to debate delays to the £600 energy payment scheme for households in Northern Ireland.

The motion also calls for the immediate appointment of an Executive "to provide urgent help for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis through the winter".

Speaker Alex Maskey on Monday confirmed the motion has received the support of 30 MLAs.

He said: "I remind members that only the business submitted on the notice can be dealt with at this recall and if the Assembly is unable to elect a speaker and deputy speakers, it cannot proceed to debate the motion."

UK Energy Minister Graham Stuart has said he is aiming to deliver the energy payment by January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.