Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the 'unexplained' death of a teenager.

It comes after police found, what they believe, is the body of missing schoolboy Matthew McCallan.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the Co Omagh town of Fintona at 1.30am on Sunday morning.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s devastated family who received this tragic news today. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this time.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday, 4th December when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night."

Police had released a photo of the boy which they think was taken shortly before he disappeared.

He continued: “Sadly a body, which we believe to be Matthew, was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event today, Monday 5th December, at 11.45am.

“We are keeping an open mind and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20 am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.”

Fintona Pearses GAC Club had put an appeal on social media for volunteers to meet at 9am on Monday to help look for the teenager.

They said in a post "We are hoping that the search effort can be coordinated from there insofar as we can. We want to make sure we keep a good record of where has been searched and where hasn’t so that we make sure all areas are covered."

Police have asked anyone who might have information into the whereabouts of the teenager should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 319 4/12/22.

