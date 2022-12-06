A £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a man in Newry.

Mark Lovell was shot a number of times at close range inside his car near his home at Ardcarn Park last Thursday.

Police have described it as a "particularly ruthless execution".

The charity Crimestoppers is putting up the reward for information it "exclusively receives" relating to the 58-year-old's killing.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Mark was a husband and a father, and this callous murder has left a family bereft, and indeed an entire community in shock."

He said police believe those responsible for the attack "planned and lay in wait for their victim before opening fire".

DCI Caldwell went on: “The attack took place just after 6pm on Thursday 1 December.

"This was a time when people would have been coming home from work, and when families would have been out and about.

"Anyone – any child, neighbour or passer-by – could all too easily have been seriously injured or killed.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to come forward.

"And I’m highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers.

"The charity, who are independent of the police, is offering the reward for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mark’s murder.

“I understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that information can be given anonymously."

