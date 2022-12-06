Defending champions Crusaders face Dergview in Irish Cup 5th round
Championship side Dergview will visit defending champions Crusaders in the 5th round of the Irish Cup.
Last year's runners up Ballymena United will face Carrick Rangers in the only all-Premiership tie.
Linfield, who have the most wins in the competition take on Warrenpoint Town, while Irish Premiership leaders Larne face Northern Amateur Football League side Crumlin United.
Glentoran go up against Moyola Park, east Belfast side Dundela take on Cliftonville and Coleraine face championship leaders Loughgall.
Glenavon travel down to Fermanagh to face Ballinamallard, Harland & Wolff Welders take on Newry, while Bottom of the table Portadown host Banbridge town and Dungannon Swifts travel to Bangor to face Ards.
Full list of fixtures: Premiership teams in bold
Moyola Park v Glentoran
Dundela v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Dergview
Newry City v H&W Welders
Ballinamallard United v Glenavon
Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United
Institute v Annagh United
Portadown v Banbridge Town
Crumlin United v Larne
Knockbreda v St Mary's YC
Bangor v Tandragee Rovers
Newington v Ballymoney United
Coleraine v Loughgall
Ballyclare Comrades v Dollingstown
Ards v Dungannon Swifts
Linfield v Warrenpoint
All ties will be play on Saturday 7th of January.
