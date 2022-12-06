Championship side Dergview will visit defending champions Crusaders in the 5th round of the Irish Cup.

Last year's runners up Ballymena United will face Carrick Rangers in the only all-Premiership tie.

Linfield, who have the most wins in the competition take on Warrenpoint Town, while Irish Premiership leaders Larne face Northern Amateur Football League side Crumlin United.

Glentoran go up against Moyola Park, east Belfast side Dundela take on Cliftonville and Coleraine face championship leaders Loughgall.

Glenavon travel down to Fermanagh to face Ballinamallard, Harland & Wolff Welders take on Newry, while Bottom of the table Portadown host Banbridge town and Dungannon Swifts travel to Bangor to face Ards.

Full list of fixtures: Premiership teams in bold

Moyola Park v Glentoran

Dundela v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Dergview

Newry City v H&W Welders

Ballinamallard United v Glenavon

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United

Institute v Annagh United

Portadown v Banbridge Town

Crumlin United v Larne

Knockbreda v St Mary's YC

Bangor v Tandragee Rovers

Newington v Ballymoney United

Coleraine v Loughgall

Ballyclare Comrades v Dollingstown

Ards v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Warrenpoint

All ties will be play on Saturday 7th of January.

