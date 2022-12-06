Motorists are advised that diversions at Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, have now been lifted following an earlier road accident in the area.

Diversions were in place for Westbound Traffic at the Leakpatrick Road junction and for Eastbound traffic at the junction with the Ballyskeagh road earlier on Tuesday as Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

The road has now been reopened and any debris has been cleared.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.