Police in Londonderry are conducting checks after a report a device was left in parts of the city.

Police are in the John Street/Carlisle Road/Foyle Embankment areas of the city on Tuesday morning, following a report made shortly before 5.30am.

A PSNI statement said: "Police have carried out a number of checks as part of their enquiries and, at this time, nothing untoward has been found. As enquiries continue this morning, including further checks of these areas, the public is asked to be vigilant. "If anyone has noticed any suspicious activity, or comes across a suspicious object, please do not touch it – phone the police immediately on 999. "No roads are closed at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.