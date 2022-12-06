A severely disabled sex offender caught in an online sting operation by paedophile hunters posing as a schoolgirl has won a legal battle against his continued imprisonment.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the 12-month sentence imposed on 62-year-old Christopher Watson should instead be suspended due to the exceptional circumstances of his physical condition.

Mr Justice McFarland said: “He is virtually immobile and bed or chair-ridden.

“As such he will not be able to experience the normal social interaction within the prison environment.”

In 2020 Watson, of Forthill Walk in Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, began social media chats with a profile he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

The fictitious Facebook account had in reality been set up by a group dedicated to exposing perpetrators of child sexual exploitation.

During online conversations over a four-week period Watson explained sexual acts to the imaginary girl, requested photographs of her naked body and expressed an interest in having sex with her.

He was arrested and made full admissions, pleading guilty to offences including attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to incite a child to engage in and watch sexual activity, and attempting to incite the taking and distribution of an indecent image of a child.

In September this year Watson received a 12-month sentence, half of which was to be spent in jail and the remainder on licence.

He was also made subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for seven years and disqualified from working with children.

With Watson having served more than two months of the term at Maghaberry Prison, defence lawyers appealed the sentence imposed.

Senior judges rejected arguments that a community-based penalty would have been appropriate, stressing that a custodial element was necessary for serious offences involving the attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

The court also heard Watson suffers so badly from rheumatoid arthritis, high blood pressure and COPD that he is not only housebound, but also restricted in moving between rooms and needs assistance with bodily functions.

He has been assessed as “a prisoner within his own home”.

Pointing out that Watson was nearly half-way through his custodial term, Mr Justice McFarland confirmed: “We do consider that appellant’s personal physical disabilities do create what are exceptional circumstances.

“We therefore consider that the failure to impose a suspended sentence was wrong in principle and on this basis… maintain the 12 month sentence, but suspend it in operation for a period of 12 months.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.