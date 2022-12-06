Police are warning people of diversions at the Berryhill road in Artigarvan following a serious single vehicle accident.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the police are currently at the scene.

Diversions are in place for Westbound Traffic at the Leakpatrick Road junction and for Eastbound traffic at the junction with the Ballyskeagh road.

People are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

