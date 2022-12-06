A drop in gas prices has been announced by supplier Firmus Energy.

Firmus said it will reduce its tariffs for customers in the Ten Towns Network area by 20.52%, and by 17.60 % in the Greater Belfast Network area, from January 1, 2023.

The company said the price drop will reduce the average cost by £8.831 per week in Ten Towns and by £7.922 in Greater Belfast, adding that on an annual basis, this will save customers £460 and £410, on average, respectively.

The Ten Towns Network area includes:

Antrim,

Armagh,

Ballymena,

Ballymoney,

Banbridge,

Coleraine,

Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown),

Limavady,

Londonderry,

Newry,

And more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, also from January 1 2023, the Government's energy price guarantee (EPG) scheme will further reduce the price customers pay by 3.893 pence per kWh, providing up to a further 27.60% reduction to the new tariff.

Niall Martindale, chief executive of Firmus Energy, said they were pleased to be announcing the price reduction.

"Throughout this challenging period, we committed that as soon as market conditions allowed us to lower our prices we would do so, and today we are pleased to confirm that prices will be reduced from January 2023," he said.

"The Government's EPG scheme will provide further savings and we welcome the additional support it is providing to our customers at this time."

The announcement comes after a series of gas price increases this year.

Firmus Energy increased prices for customers by 56.3% in the Greater Belfast and Ten Towns network areas from October 3, in response to rises in wholesale gas prices after Russia reduced its gas flows via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe by 80%.

